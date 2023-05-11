Katy Perry's Reaction to Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Resurfaces

Katy Perry's candid remarks regarding Meghan Markle's wedding dress resurfaced after she performed at King Charles III's coronation concert. After Markle, 41, and Prince Harry were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, Perry, 38, offered her thoughts on the Givenchy gown the bride wore. "I would've done one more fitting," the "Dark Horse" singer told Entertainment Tonight, prior to praising the Alexander McQueen gown Princess Kate wore to her wedding to Prince William in 2011. "Kate won," Perry added. "Kate won. I'm sorry. I'm never not going to tell the truth … One more fitting, but I love you." During the ceremony, Markle wore a white gown that was handcrafted out of double-bonded silk with a bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves, a sculpted waist, and a veil designed by Givenchy's artistic director Clare Waight Keller. A total of 500 hours were dedicated to embroidering the 16-foot headpiece with flowers representing every commonwealth nation, along with flowers from California and Kensington Palace, the birthplace of Markle and her husband, respectively.

As part of her wedding ensemble, the Archetypes podcast host wore the Queen Mary banned tiara loaned by the late Queen Elizabeth II to the bride, according to Us Weekly. It was made for the queen's grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932 and constructed around a brooch she had received when she married King George V in 1893. Perry wished the couple happiness despite being unimpressed with Markle's outfit. "I'm so happy for them," Perry told ET. "I don't know them from Adam, but it's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts. You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her. I wish them both well."

Fans revisited the American Idol judge's remarks about Markle after she performed during Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, just one day after he and Camilla were crowned. At the Windsor Castle event, Perry wore a gold gown by Vivienne Westwood and performed her hits "Roar" and "Firework." Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger also performed at the glitzy show, attended by William, 40, Kate, 41, and their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. On Saturday, Harry, 38, attended his father's coronation, but he left the U.K. shortly after since it coincided with his son Archie's 4th birthday. Meghan stayed behind in California with Lilibet, their 1-year-old daughter. The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he and Markle decided to step back as working royals in January 2020.