Katy Perry's Beloved Cat of 15 Years Kitty Purry Has Died

Singer and songwriter, Katy Perry is currently mourning the death of her beloved cat, Kitty Purry. In a post shared to the American Idol judge's Instagram on Saturday night, the 35-year-old revealed that Kitty had died, 15 years after first arriving in the California native's life. Kitty, whose name is a playful pun on Perry's own name, was first introduced to the world with the pop star's 2009 music video for the breakout hit, "I Kissed a Girl."

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter," Perry captioned the image shared to Instagram. "Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven."

She went on to thank Kitty for the "cuddles and companionship along the way," adding a big thanks to her brother, David and "Big thanks to my brother David and Gareth Walters for being "great co-parents" to Kitty. Perry's post raked in a number of likes and a slew of condolences from fans who took to the comments section, expressing their sadness over the news.

"Rest In Peace Kitty Purry. Every time I hear 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' I will stop whatever I am doing and give a shimmy just for you," wrote one fan, as another chimed in, "Her legend lives on [sparkle emoji]. One of the only cats I have ever felt a dog like connection to. Best lion cut in game."

Perry is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Announcing the news in the emotional ballad, "Never Worn White" this past March, Perry later confirmed the visuals in an Instagram Live stream showing off her baby bump for the first time, and revealing she was six months pregnant as well.

Earlier this month, sources told Entertainment Tonight how the couple has been coping amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, admitting the two have been "focusing on getting their home ready for their daughter," which has been a welcome "distraction during quarantine."

"Being in quarantine has been good for Katy, who always has a busy schedule, because it's making her slow down and rest when needed," the source said, later adding how the two "can't wait to bring their bundle of joy into the world, but are enjoying their time together now as a couple."

Bloom, who is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, has been open about wanting to build a family with Perry since their engagement last February. "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids," Bloom said at the time. "I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.

Perry and Bloom first stepped out as a couple in 2016 and became on-and-off over the years. The pair were set to tie a knot in a ceremony in Japan this summer, however, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the two are revealing their wedding plans are temporarily on hold.

