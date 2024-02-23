Katy Perry Has Candid Reaction to Watching Taylor Swift Sing 'Bad Blood'

It's all mad love between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. The "Roar" singer showed she's a Swiftie while attending the "Cruel Summer" singer's first show of the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, where she posted her hilarious reaction to "Bad Blood" to Instagram.

Recording Swift's on-stage performance of the 2014 song rumored to be about the feud between the two pop stars, Perry flipped the camera and pulled a shocked face while mouthing the lyrics. Perry, who danced the night away with Rita Ora in videos shared by fans on social media, also made sure to link up with Swift after the show, posting a selfie with the "Lover" artist she captioned, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."

Swift and Perry have a long and complicated history, and while the former has never confirmed that her 2014 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song was in reference to Perry, she hinted during a Rolling Stone interview that year that it was written about an unnamed female artist she claimed tried to "sabotage an entire arena tour" by allegedly poaching one of her backup dancers.

Five years later, the "Anti-Hero" singer said she and Perry had mended fences. "She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to my tour when it started a while ago," Swift told Capital FM at the time. "From that point on, we've been on good terms. Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things." In 2019, the two singers squashed their beef publicly when Perry appeared as the burger to Swift's french fries in her "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

In July 2020, Perry told Howard Stern that she and Swift wanted to publicly repair their friendship in order to set "an example" for their younger fans. "Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time," Perry said at the time, noting that the feud was more exaggerated publicly than it was in real life and the two were now "super friendly." She continued, "What I'm so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls. I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other."