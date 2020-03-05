Katy Perry Has Fans Speculating Over Possible Pregnancy After New Music Video Teaser

Is Katy Perry about to announce a baby KatyCat? The engaged singer, set to marry Orlando Bloom this year, has her fans waiting for a pregnancy announcement after releasing a possibly-telling promotion for her new single, “Never Worn White,” which is set to be released at 9 p.m. PT Wednesday, 12 a.m. ET Thursday.

In the short clip, Perry cradles what appears to be a baby bump while looking stunning in a white gown, also sporting a floral ensemble people have compared to Beyonce’s iconic pregnancy announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” Perry captioned the trailer. “Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! [tongue out emoji]) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:30am PST

The imagery immediately had her followers think a pregnancy announcement was imminent.

“ARE U PREGNANT OMG!” one commented, as another demanded, “ANNOUNCE THE PREGNANCY!!”

Another commented, “BABY PERRY BLOOM!!”

Babies have been on the brain for the “Never Really Over” singer and Lord of the Rings actor since they got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

The groom-to-be told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 in September that he and Perry were “shooting for kids,” adding, “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Perry’s fellow American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, even weighed in on Perry’s maternal tendencies in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

“She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom,” Bryan said. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids. We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

Bloom is already a father to 8-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Miranda is like family,” the actor told Stern in September of co-parenting. “I was always like, ‘Listen, we’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Whatever it takes,” he said. “And it’s not always easy.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images