Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite 5 Months After Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited five months after calling off their engagement for a family affair!

On Tuesday, the former couple was spotted enjoying Paddington: The Musical with 5-year-old daughter Daisy in London, posing for photos shared by the show’s Instagram account alongside Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In one photo, Perry, 41, and Bloom, 48, can be seen smiling in a group photo with the cast, as well as Queen guitarist Brian May. The “Roar” singer grinned while standing behind Flynn, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star knelt with his daughter’s head resting on his shoulder. The show’s post also included photos of Perry and Bloom posing with Paddington solo.

In July, Perry and Bloom confirmed that they had ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, released a statement at the time announcing their breakup and assuring that they were committed to co-parenting as they moved forward.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the July 3 statement read, as per PEOPLE. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

In November, Perry released her newest single, “Bandaids,” which hinted at the reasons behind her split from the Lord of the Rings actor.

(Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” Perry sings in the song. “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don’t / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

The following month, Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that they were dating, going Instagram official on Dec. 6 with photos from their vacation to Tokyo.

Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire from 2005 to 2023 and shares son Xavier, 18, daughter Ella-Grace, 16, and son Hadrien, 11, with his ex.