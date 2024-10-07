Katt Williams Makes Crass Joke About Diddy 'Freak-off' Victims

Katt Williams is getting in on the Diddy drama. Amid the disgraced hip hop mogul's arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering, the comedian used his latest standup set to take shots at the "More Money, More Problems" rapper and send a warning to other high profile celebrities who may also have been involved in his alleged sexscapades and criminal acts.

"You can't be so happy to change sh-t that you f–k up your life. You know how many celebrities went to Diddy's house thinking they was finna dance?" Williams asks, in a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by The Art of Dialogue. "How does that feel? You a grown ass man. You gotta leave Diddy party like that. You can't even sit down in the car. You gotta drive all the way home standing up. Can't roll the window up. You roll the window down, you have breeze hit the open a–whole and start blowing and ships start sailing…1,000 bottles of baby oil?"

The parties and baby oil Williams refers to are what the federal indictment references as "Freak Offs," a term reportedly coined by Combs to describe multi-day sexual experiences with masks to disguise participants, reportedly forced to have intercourse with hired sex workers covered in baby oil while he filmed the encounters.

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend of over a decade, was the first to make the term public in her $30 million lawsuit she filed against the Bad Boy Records founder. She claimed she was often drugged and beaten into submission by Diddy to participate in the Freak Offs, and if she ran away, she was tracked down and coerced into returning under the guise that Diddy would ruin her career or release the recordings.

Diddy is currently in jail and awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.