Costco Addresses Diddy's Massive Baby Oil Stock After Lawyer Claims Rapper Bought It From Them

It's been alleged that authorities found massive amounts of baby oil when raiding Diddy's homes at the time of his arrest on sex trafficking criminal charges.

Costco is distancing itself from Diddy. The wholesale giant has issued a comment in response to the rapper's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, telling TMZ that Sean "Diddy" Combs may have utilized Costco to buy baby oil, which is alleged to have been found by authorities in great quantities at Combs' homes.

"He has a big house, he buys in bulk," Agnifilo told TMZ. "I think they have Costcos in every place he has a home." Now, PEOPLE reports that in response to Agnifilo's claim that the baby oil could've been purchased at Costo, the company issued a statement confirming that they do not sell baby oil in any of their locations in the United States. PEOPLE reached out to Costco for comment, but company reps did not immediately respond.

(Photo: Sean "Diddy" Combs - Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby. In a federal indictment, prosecutors have accused the 54-year-old of coercing women into participating in sexual performances, allegedly dubbed "Freak Offs," with male commercial sex workers. Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail and on a suicide watch, which is common practice for high-profile imprisoned individuals and is not necessarily indicative of his mental state.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him, and Agnifilo has been fervent in their legal team's belief that Diddy is innocent. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," Agnifilo told reporters after he was denied bail. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."