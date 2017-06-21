Katie Price’s Live Performance Goes Horribly Wrong, Viewers Beg Her To Stop Singing

Many artists find that it can be tough to climb back on top of the music charts if you’ve been out of the game for a while. British model and former pop-star-hopeful Katie Price is finding out that lesson the hard way.

Katie turned up on ITV’s Loose Women talk show to debut her new single “I Got U,” but the response to her performance has been less than glowing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Katie, donned in a short white dress and thigh-high boots, belted out her song, the shows viewers took to Twitter to voice their disapproval, as previously reported by The Sun.

See The Video Here

One person wrote: “Scolded Cat’ springs to mind ‘A Whole New World’ of pain for the ears… Ffs GIVE IT UP You Can’t Sing.”

Another viewer said, “#LooseWomen forgot to give the details of the helpline for anyone affected by @MissKatiePrice singing! Wishing everyone a speedy recovery.”

Suggesting that Katie has never been talented, a third person stated, “When will Katie Price learn she can’t bloody sing #LooseWomen.”

Up Next: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Pregnant With Second Child

While many people zeroed in on Katie’s performance, some viewers thought the best reactions came from the Loose Women hosts who were sitting behind her, with one watcher tweeting, “I don’t know what was funnier Katie price singing, the dancers, or the reaction of the presenters.”

Katie may have made a name for herself through modeling and reality TV, as well as the many novels she’s penned, but she’s not new to the music scene.

Back in 2006, she put out a duet album titled A Whole New World with her then-husband, Australian singer-songwriter Peter Andre. That album was not critically renowned, but it did land at #20 on the UK Albums Chart.

Then, in 2010, she independently recorded and released the dance single “Free To Love Again,” and that song peaked at #4 on the UK Indie Charts.

More: Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Husband Derick Are Celebrating More Than Just Their Anniversary on Vacation

Katie didn’t just perform on the show, she also sat down and talked about the road that led to the new single, and she revealed that not even her manager felt like it was a good idea.

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Katie said, “The manager – he didn’t even book any of this. He didn’t believe in it. He said you’re wasting your time.”

However, Katie does not share his sentiment, proudly stating, “It won’t be a flop. I’m confident.”

She also elaborated on her choice to perform the song live, explaining, “This song – I can sing it, that’s why I’m doing it live cos I can actually sing it.”

“I Got U” is currently available for pre-order in the iTunes music store.