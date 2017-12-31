Katie Holmes Dishes on New Year’s Eve and Plans for 2018

This past year has been a big one for Katie Holmes, and the mother-of-one is capping it off the best way she knows how.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the former Dawson’s Creek star revealed how she plans to ring in 2018 on Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m spending my New Year’s with family and I’m really happy about that,” she told PEOPLE on Friday. “I’ve been doing a lot of skiing with my daughter and that’s been a really great joy for me.”

While she will be celebrating with those she loves, the highlight of Holmes’ year though has been watching her daughter Suri Cruise, 11, grow up, something she calls a “wonderful experience.”

Holmes also dishes on the film she will be directing in the new year called, Rare Objects.

“I’m also going to star in it, so I’m looking forward to that and re-teaming with my cinematographer and my production designer and my producers from All We Had and make my second film,” she said.