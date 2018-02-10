Katie Holmes Models for Fashion Designer Friend in Fabulous Gowns

Katie Holmes continues to increase her public profile again, following her appearance at the Grammys last month. The 39-year-old hit New York Fashion Week to post in stunning gowns created by Zac Posen.

Posen, who also works as a judge on Project Runway, posted a series of photos of Holmes in gowns he created for his fall 2018 collection. Holmes is seen wearing red, black, pink and mauve gowns. The photos were also featured in Vogue.

“I wanted to create something intimate and personal, A project that marks this time and our Beautiful friendship! I will cherish these images forever! Thank you @katieholmes212 and the whole #zacposen family,” Posen wrote in the caption for one photo.

Holmes and Posen went to two Met Galas together and are close friends.

“It’s inspiring to collaborate. I really respect and admire the work and precision that goes into every piece,” Holmes told Vogue when the photos were taken two weeks ago.

Holmes also posted a video of the photo shoot on her own Instagram page.

Although Holmes has been involved in low-key projects in recent years, she returned to a more public spotlight on Jan. 28 by appearing at the Grammys in New York. She also debuted a much shorter hairdo, which is also on display in her photos for Posen.

Holmes, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She is dating actor Jamie Foxx, and they were seen together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards party. Sources told PEOPLE Foxx has not spent much time with Holmes’ 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. However, Holmes has met Foxx’s daughters, 23-year-old Corrine and 9-year-old Anelise.

Holmes and Foxxspent a romantic weekend together in California in December to celebrate his 50th birthday.

There was also a rumor published by OK! Magazine claiming Foxx and Holmes were buying a $30 million townhouse together. However, Gossip Cop called that rumor bunk.

Holmes is best known for her run on Dawson’s Creek and starring in Batman Begins. She played Jackie Kennedy in 2011’s The Kennedys miniseries and again in 2017’s The Kennedys: Decline and Fall. She also appeared on Ray Donovan in 2015 and Logan Lucky last year. She will next be seen in the all-star Ocean’s 8 in June.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Zac Posen