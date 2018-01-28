Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Get Close at Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes and rumored beau Jamie Foxx took their romance public for a rare night out together at Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, PEOPLE reports.

The 39-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor cozied up together at the same table, all smiles. Holmes apparently tried to avoid calling attention to the couple by attempting to move to a different seat, but Davis called her out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This lady left the room when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else,” Davis said. “If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?”

The two continued to show their affection for each other throughout the evening and could even be seen whispering to each other.

Foxx and Holmes weren’t the only high-profile names at the star-studded event. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also in attendance, in addition to Cardi B, Jennifer Hudson, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Holmes and Foxx were previously spotted in public together at an event in New York back in December, the same month that the Dawson’s Creek star joined the actor for his 50th birthday celebration.

The Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Although several high-profile musicians will attend the event, two big nominees fans expected to see will reportedly not be in attendance.

Superstar Justin Bieber will not attend, despite his nominations. The singer will instead spend time working on his new album, and plans to skip all ceremonies until the project is finished.

Lorde, who is up for her critically acclaimed album “Melodrama,” will also potentially ditch the ceremony. Lorde was slated to perform during the show, but a dispute with the show’s producers squashed the performance.

The singer wanted to perform a song from her nominated album, but show execs would only let her sing as part of a planned Tom Petty tribute, which Lorde refused. She will also skip the red carpet, and it’s unknown whether she will remove herself from the ceremony altogether.