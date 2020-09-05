Katie Holmes All Smiles on Date With Chef Emilio Vitolo

New York chef Emilio Vitolo must be really good at telling jokes because Katie Holmes could not resist laughing when the two had dinner on Tuesday night. The two sparked speculation of a romance when TMZ published photos of the two on a date at the Antique Garage restaurant in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. Holmes previously dated actor Jamie Foxx for six years before they broke up in August 2019.

Holmes, 41, and Vitolo, the 33-year-old chef at the popular Emilio's Ballato restaurant in SoHo, were getting "touchy-feely" during their dinner date, TMZ reported. The two ordered a couple of glasses of wine during the date, and Holmes frequently broke out into laughter. They were both casually dressed, with Vitolo in jeans and a white t-shirt and Holmes in jeans and a tank top.

Emilio's Ballato is a popular celebrity hang-out in New York, attracting Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Whoopi Goldberg, Justin Bieber, and Joe Jonas, reports PEOPLE. Vitolo's entire family has worked at the restaurant, which his father bought in the early 1990s. "It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment," Vitolo told InStyle in a recent interview about running the restaurant. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there. But on Sundays, my father was never the cook. My mother, who’s from Peru, would make us dishes like chicken and rice instead."

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and they share 14-year-old daughter Suri. She and Foxx dated for six years, but kept their relationship very private and were rarely seen together. The couple never intended to marry, a source told Us Weekly in April 2019. "Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way," the source said, adding that they were "happy with how things are right now."

In August 2019, rumors of a break-up began when Foxx was seen in Los Angeles with different women. A source later told Us Weekly Holmes ended their relationship because the two lived "different" lifestyles. "His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working," the source explained. Foxx has been linked to several women ever since, including singer Sela Vave, model Dana Caprio and actress Kate Beckinsale. Foxx later slammed rumors he dated the 20-year-old Vave. Beckinsale told fans that just because she was "standing next to someone," it did not mean they were dating.