Jamie Foxx Speaks out About Singer He Was Spotted Holding Hands With Amid Katie Holmes Breakup

Jamie Foxx has finally spoken out about the singer he was spotted holding hands with amid his breakup with Katie Holmes. The woman’s name is Sela Vave, and she is an artist that Foxx has been working with lately. In a video shared to Instagram, Foxx addressed the dating rumors about him and Vave, saying that he’s not an “old” man “out here with some young folks,” then noting that Vave’s “as young as my daughter.” He also commented on what he sees as a double standard in the media when it comes to men and women working together professionally, explaining that both Nick Cannon and Ed Sheeren spent time at Foxx’s home but there was no major press coverage surrounding those visits.

“It’s a double standard when it comes to women — when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own,” he said. “And like I said, I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me.”

“I embrace all the artists that come here. And even what happened in the press with our girl Sela — that’s our family. We don’t ever cross the lines like that, personally,” he clarified.

Vave shared the clip to her Instagram page, and also added her own comments on the mater in the post’s caption, writing, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story(swipe) … for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. [music] [kill the double standard].”

Foxx was recently spotted out with Vave — who is also a model — at the Bootsy Bellows club in L.A., which is what led to the speculation about he and Holmes had split up.

Some time later, Page Six reported that sources told them she was recently overheard discussing the situation with some friends, and she was quoted as saying, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

Foxx and Holmes had been together for six years, but kept their relationship very private, only going public at the 2019 Met Gala, just months before their split was announced.