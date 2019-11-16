Kate Beckinsale Firmly Shoots Down Rumors She’s Getting Romantic With Jamie Foxx

Kate Beckinsale hit back at rumors that she is dating Jamie Foxx just hours after the two were seen together at a party in West Hollywood Thursday night. Both stars are single, as Foxx recently ended his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. Beckinsale, whose divorce from director Len Wiseman was finalized earlier this month, briefly dated Pete Davidson, but that relationship is over as well.

Foxx and Beckinsale hung out at Catch LA in West Hollywood for a Golden Globe Ambassadors party. Since a couple photos from the event showed Foxx with his arm around Beckinsale’s waist, TMZ theorized the two might be an item.

“The cozy pics have some folks wondering if there’s something brewing between Jamie and Kate. They certainly LOOK like they would make a great couple,” the outlet wrote.

However, there is no truth to TMZ‘s speculation. Beckinsale shared one of the photos on her Instagram page and shot down the rumors.

“Lads night at [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] party with [Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje], [Jamie Foxx] and [Jonathan Voluck],” Beckinsale wrote. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

The theory of Foxx and Beckinsale being an item came after Beckinsale and her Underworld director Wiseman finally reached a divorce settlement. The two married in 2003 and broke up in 2015. Wiseman cited “irreconcilable differences” in his 2016 divorce filing.

Foxx and Holmes dated for six years before they broke up in August. The couple were famously private about their relationship, and possibly broke up even earlier. Sources told Page Six their relationship took a turn for the worse when Holmes went to Los Angeles to support Foxx when he starred in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons for ABC. The trip didn’t end well and they canceled a Montauk trip afterward.

“Katie was supposed to go to Montauk to join Jamie, but he did something s—y at the last minute, and that was that,” a source told Page Six. “He canceled on his won and never got on the plane.”

Foxx and Holmes reportedly never planned on getting married, even though their relationship lasted years.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source said before the breakup. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

As for Beckinsale, she dated Davidson for a few months earlier this year until they split in April.

Beckinsale and actor Michael Sheen are parents to Lily Mo Sheen, 20. Foxx has two children, Corine Foxx, from his relationship with Connie Kline; and Annalise Bishop, 10, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

