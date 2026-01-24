Katie Couric Undergoes Colonoscopy 28 Years After Late Husband Jay Monahan’s Death

Katie Couric is continue her decades of advocacy for colon cancer awareness.

On Wednesday, the TV news legend, 69, underwent a colonoscopy and used the occasion to remind her fans that they, too, should undergo screening for colorectal cancer. The post came nearly 28 years to the date after the death of Couric’s late husband, Jay Monahan, from the disease.

“Just a reminder, if you’re 45 or over please get screened for colorectal cancer,” Couric said. “And because there has been a very scary increase in cases among younger people, please be aware of symptoms: unexplained weight loss, change in bowel habits,blood in stools or toilet bowl, bloating. If you have a family history (first line relative) you need to get screened 10 years before that family member was diagnosed!!!! Scientists are trying to figure out why this is happening and there are many theories…I can do another interview about this if you’d like.

“Right now I’m too tired, thirsty and hungry to go into details but needless to say it’s incredibly upsetting.”

Couric recently covered the increase on her podcast, Next Question with Katie Couric; you can watch the interview with medical oncologist Dr. Andrea Cercek below.

As for how Couric’s procedure, she assured fans that she was “in good hands” with her doctor, Felice Schnoll-Sussman of Weill Cornell Medicine. It seemed to go as, as the Today and CBS Evening News alum revealed via Instagram Stories that she’s avoiding the U.S.’s winter storms by vacationing in Costa Rica.

Monahan, the father of Couric’s children Elinor and Caroline, died in January 1998 from colorectal cancer at age 42. Couric has advocated for awareness around the disease ever since, even undergoing a colonoscopy on TV back in 2000.

Couric, herself, underwent breast cancer treatment in 2022. Her sister, Emily Couric, died of pancreatic cancer in October 2001 at age 54.

The Next Question host re-married in 2014, tying the knot with John Molner.