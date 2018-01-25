Katie Couric Pays Tribute to Late Husband With Throwback Instagram Post

Katie Couric took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor her late husband, Jay Monahan.

Monahan and the former Today show host married back in 1989, but Monahan died in 1998 at age 42 due to colon cancer.

“Jay Monahan January 9, 1956-January 24, 1998 Twenty years ago today. We miss you,” Couric wrote in the caption of an old photo of Monahan.

Although Couric found love again with John Molner whom she married in 2014, she wrote in a piece for TIME how hard it was watching her late husband grow ill.

“I’ve had 19 Thanksgivings and Christmases since my husband died,” she wrote. “Many of them have been full of joy and laughter; the days, months and years of living have made me forget when sleep provided the only refuge and the first few seconds of wakefulness were quickly invaded by a familiar sense of dread.”

She added, “I now have a new husband, a wonderful person I adore, who is warm and wise and so funny. He’s different from Jay, but I think Jay would approve. I think they would have been friends. His greatest gift has been allowing me to love them both.”

Couric worked for TODAY from 1991-2006, leaving the network after 15 years to become a news anchor and managing editor for CBS News. Along with her role as network anchor, Couric doubled as a correspondent for 60 Minutes, and for a time she was the highest-paid journalist in the world.

She left CBS in 2011, jumping to ABC News and Yahoo! from 2011-2017.

NBC has announced Couric will return to the network to co-host the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Couric spent the bulk of her first run with NBC alongside Matt Lauer, who was fired from the network in November 2017 for allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The whole thing has been very painful for me,” Couric told PEOPLE regarding the Lauer situation. “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment.

“I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left,” Couric said. “I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect.”

Photo: Twitter/@Fox411