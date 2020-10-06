Tour Kathy Griffin's Gorgeous $15.9 Bel-Air Crest Mansion

Kathy Griffin is selling her 13,336-square-foot Bell Air mansion. The comedian purchased the large estate in 2016 and is also the place where she married husband Randy Bick on New Year's 2020 — in which was officiated by fellow comedian Lily Tomlin. Five years after purchasing the gorgeous three-story home, she's ready to sell it for $15.9 million according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Griffin's home sits inside of one of the most prestige Southern California neighborhoods, Bell Air Crest. This particular residential area appeals to several celebrities thanks to its heavy security. The surrounding landscape throughout the acres of land is also a drawing point for potential buyers. There are several places for families to walk and homeowner recreation includes a pool, tennis court and putting green.

Throughout Griffin's 30-year-career, she's amassed $40 million and has won two Prime Time Emmy awards for her TV show My Life on the D-list. She's also performed 23 televised comedy specials which is more than any other comedian in history. The 59-year-old has also been recognized by Forbes for being super smart with her money, even paying for her gorgeous piece of real estate in cash.

The beautiful home is what she once called her "dream home." Below is a list of photos from Toptenrealestatedeals.com that show both inside and outside of the house that offers a gorgeous, California vibe all around.