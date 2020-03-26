Kathy Griffin in Coronavirus Isolation Ward Following ‘Unbearably Painful’ Symptoms

Kathy Griffin has been hospitalized in a coronavirus “isolation ward” after she began to experience what she described as “unbearably painful” symptoms. In an update shared to both Twitter and Instagram Wednesday night, the comedian, 59, slammed President Donald Trump‘s coronavirus pandemic response, explaining that despite the president’s continued statements that the United States is performing more COVID-19 tests than any other nation in the world, she was unable to get tested.

“He’s lying,” Griffin, who is still reeling from the recent loss of her mother, captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with a face mask receiving oxygen alongside a screenshot of Trump’s tweet. “I was sent to the [COVID-19] isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for [coronavirus] because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. [Test Test Test].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

In Trump’s Wednesday tweet, he lauded the progress his administration has made in the fight against the novel coronavirus, claiming that “the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation,” including South Korea, a nation that has been praised for its quick testing.

Trump had iterated that same sentiment at his daily coronavirus briefing just the day prior.

“We now have 370,000 tests that have been done,” he said, according to CNN. “The majority of those – over 220,000 in the last eight days, which, those of you who have been tracking the South Korea numbers, put us equivalent to what they did in eight weeks that we did in eight days.”

Although not entirely inaccurate, the president failed to mention that while the United States has surpassed South Korea in the total number of tests administered, the U.S. is lagging when it comes to tests per capita. With a population of 51 million, South Korea has administered 357,896 coronavirus tests, whereas the United States has administered 418,810 tests to a population of 329 million, according to USA Today. That means that South Korea has tested roughly one in every 144 of its residents while the U.S. has tested roughly one in every 900 residents.