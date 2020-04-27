Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows off Early Baby Bump on Bike Ride With Chris Pratt After Pregnancy Announcement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have yet to comment on news they are expecting their first child together. However, a new paparazzi photo of Schwarzenegger biking around Brentwood, California on Saturday reveals the 30-year-old's early baby bump. The baby is the first for Schwarzenegger, but the second for Pratt, who shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The new photos show Schwarzenegger riding a mountain bike around Brentwood Saturday morning, reports The Daily Mail. Schwarzenegger wore black leggings, a white t-shirt with two hearts on it and a black baseball cap. Pratt, 40, was nearby, wearing a grey shirt and shorts, as well as a facemask with an American flag print.

On Saturday, multiple sources told PEOPLE Schwarzenegger is pregnant with the couple's first child. The two married in June 2019, about a year after they started dating. The news also came after frequent report about how the couple was eager to start a family together. Pratt himself said he dreamed of having "lots of kids" with Schwarzenegger after they got engaged.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight in January 2019 when asked about how he sees his future. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life... I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt have both been busy professionally, even while living in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandeic. Pratt recently filmed a special Parks and Recreation Reunion, which will air on NBC Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Schwarzenegger has been promoting her new book The Gift of Forgiveness from home, since her book tour was postponed. Pratt and Schwarzenegger also read from her children's book Maverick and Me in an Instagram video.

"When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift eve," Schwarzenegger recently told Us Weekly about their relationship. "I've always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have." Schwarzenegger added that the two have become "each other's greatest cheerleaders."

Before marrying Schwarzenegger, Pratt was married to Faris from 2009 until 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.