Katherine Helmond’s ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Co-Star Alyssa Milano Pays Tribute After Her Passing

Katherine Helmond’s Who’s the Boss? co-star Alyssa Milano has paid tribute the legendary actress after her passing.

Taking to Twitter, Milano wrote a heartfelt memorial to the late star, honoring her for being such am important part of Milano’s life.

“Katherine Helmond has passed away.My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine,” Milano wrote.

In addition to Milano, Judith Light — who played Angela Robinson Bower, Helmond’s on-screen daughter in Who’s The Boss — also shared a statement on the actress’ passing.

“Katherine Helmond was a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist; generous, gracious, charming, and profoundly funny,” Light said, as shared by Variety. “She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work. Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world, and will be deeply missed.”

Many of Helmond’s fans have also shared messages in the wake of her death, with most expressing sadness over her loss.

“As Mona Robinson, Jessica Tate and Ida Lowry Katherine Helmond was a legend and an icon. She was 89,” one person commented, while someone else said, “[Katherine Helmond,] what a marvelous actor! Her work always sharp & smart! [Overboard] as [Goldie Hawn’s] impossibly spoiled brat of a mother-who couldn’t help but love her? RIP may your costumes always glitter & the lighting always be good…”

Variety reports that Helmond’s husband David Christian has also issued a statement on her passing, saying, “She was the love of my life. We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever. I’ve been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now … half of what I’ve been my entire adult life.”