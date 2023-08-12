Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Early Due to 'Horrible Tragedy' While Husband David Foster Continues

Katharine McPhee has returned from her and David Foster's Hitman tour to deal with a "horrible tragedy." In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer shared a message to her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia via her account on Friday, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run." While McPhee did not elaborate on exactly what happened, she noted, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family." Upon announcing that he would be leaving the tour, the American Idol alum expressed her regret but promised to return "one day" to perform for the Asian crowds. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

It is implied that Foster, who is 73 years old, will continue on with the tour, performing the two final shows before it ends. McPhee and Foster received a lot of love and support in the comments they received from their famous friends. A message from Amanda Kloots read: "Sending you loads of love. I'm thinking of you guys." Foster's ex-wife, Linda Thompson, commented, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK." Nicole Scherzinger posted, "Sending my love and prayers for your family." Foster and McPhee have a two-year-old son named Rennie, but whether the little boy was traveling with his parents on the tour is unclear. Although, Foster posted a video of Rennie's impressive drum skills on Instagram in June, saying, "PROGRESS!! 2yrs 3mon."

The proud parents spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their son's musical talent in October 2022."You know when you look at somebody like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," Foster shared. "He's so young." "It makes sense that he'd be musical, but we're not really sure," McPhee added. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter." Foster is also the father of five adult daughters from previous relationships. Besides performing with McPhee, Foster has also shared the stage with Loren Allred, Michael Bolton, and Peabo Bryson as well. Allred took to social media earlier this week to describe recent performances in Asia as "incredible" prior to McPhee's announcement. "Can't wait to continue on in Jakarta this week!!" Allred wrote at the time. Known for her talent as a singer on Britain's Got Talent and The Voice, Allred is known for her vocals on "Never Enough," performed by Rebecca Ferguson's character Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman.