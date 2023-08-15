David Foster and Katharine McPhee's Son's Nanny Dies in 'Horrible Tragedy'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are mourning the loss of 2-year-old son Rennie's nanny, TMZ reports, as the American Idol alum raced home from Indonesia after disclosing that she and husband David Foster had experienced a "horrible tragedy" in their family. The nanny's identity, as well as the circumstances surrounding her sudden death, have yet to be revealed.

McPhee originally shared a statement on her Instagram hinting at the "tragedy" her family was experiencing in order to announce she would no longer be able to appear at her and Foster's remaining shows in Jakarta, Indonesia on their joint tour, as she had to rush home. "Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family," she said. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Foster, showed her support in the comments, writing, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK." Nicole Scherzinger also made sure to send her well-wishes, as The Masked Singer judge chimed in, "Sending my love and prayers for your family." Foster himself has yet to issue a statement about the family's loss.

The Smash! star was spotted Friday at the Los Angeles airport, returning home solo, while Foster remained behind in Jakarta, where he performed without his wife on the David Foster and Friends tour. Following their scheduled concerts in Jakarta, Foster and McPhee had originally planned a three-month break from touring before resuming their shows in the U.S. this fall. Their tour is scheduled as of this time to resume on Nov. 1 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren, Michigan.

Foster and McPhee wed in 2019 and welcomed their son Rennie in February 2021. Foster is also father to five other children – daughters Allison Foster, 53, Amy Foster, 50, Sara Foster, 42, Erin Foster, 40, and Jordan Foster, 36 – all from previous relationships.