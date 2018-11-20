Can You Guess When This Photo Of Katey Sagal Was Snapped?

Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal is quizzing her Twitter followers with a perplexing throwback snap. The 63-year-old actress took to social media last week to ask her fans if they could guess what film or TV show that a particular still shot was from, and many have been totally stumped.

#FlashbackFriday Can anyone guess what project this photo is from? No cheating! pic.twitter.com/yTBL8YK7l5 — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) June 30, 2017

Sagal shared the snap with the caption: “Can anyone guess what this photo is from? No cheating!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after posting the pic on Twitter, dozens of her followers began throwing out guesses. However, many weren’t able to get the correct answer right away.

A handful of Katey’s followers thought the photo could have been from her role in the TV remake of Dirty Dancing, which aired earlier this year. The wife of SOA creator Kurt Sutter portrayed “bungalow bunny” Vivian Pressman, a former beauty queen who liked to seduce younger male staff members.

I’m going to say Dirty Dancing??? ❤❤❤ — Abby Queen of ❤ & 🍕 (@abbymoore90) July 1, 2017

Others thought that the image could have been taken from Sons of Anarchy. While Katey’s look in the aforementioned photo was similar to that of her look in the wildly popular FX series, the answer is still incorrect.

Sons of anarchy? Just because you look tough but awesome! — Treasa Klöth (@TreasaKloth) July 1, 2017

Fans were also quick to shoot down the possibility that the photo was taken during Sagal’s stint on Married With Children.

This is definitely not from Married With Children! She had a bouffant, wore lots of makeup and ate bon bons as Peggy Bundy. — Missy Barwick (@barwick_missy) July 1, 2017

Finally, a Twitter user with the handle @beth_besant remembered that the throwback photo of Katey Sagal was from Following Tildy.

Following Tildy watched it the other day!! — Beth Besant (@beth_besant) June 30, 2017

Following Tildy was a 2002 comedy short directed by Jonathan Schmock with Katey Sagal portraying a character named Connie St. John.

When Katey Sagal isn’t sharing throwback pics, she has been busy speaking out about details of her personal life. Back in May, the actress dished on many fun facts that her fans don’t know about her and her husband Kurt Sutter.

“Since I stopped drinking 30 years ago, I don’t often ride motorcycles, except for sometimes with my husband Kurt on the back on his bagger,” she said.

Sagal also dished on who her favorite Beatle was.

“When I was a kid, George Harrison was my favorite Beatle,” she said. “I got so hysterical at a (Beatles) concert the police had to escort me home. I was 11.”

Read more of Katey Sagal’s fun facts here.