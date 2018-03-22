Kate Upton Dazzled in ‘Naked’ Dress at Her Wedding

Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in in Tuscany in November 2017, and the couple hasn’t shared too many photos from the event in the months since.

Starting on March 14, however, Upton went on a wedding photo spree on Instagram, sharing snaps of herself getting ready, the ceremony, decorations and the happy couple.

She also posted a set of snaps of her reception outfit, which saw the Sports Illustrated model change from her voluminous ceremony gown into a sheer Christy Rilling Studio dress that Upton dubbed her “late night look.”

The sparkling number was embellished with rows of beads and pearls and featured a body-hugging silhouette and thigh-high slit. Upton pulled her hair up into a low knot adorned with pearls, showing off a pair of shoulder-grazing diamond earrings and necklace.

As for Verlander’s thoughts when he saw his wife’s reception look?

“I knew she was doing a change but didn’t know what it was,” the athlete told Us Weekly on March 21. “The second I saw her in that, I was like, ‘OK, time to go. Let’s get out of here. Wedding over!’”

For the ceremony, the model had opted for a long-sleeved lace Valentino dress with a flowing ballgown-style skirt and sheer top. She wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and accessorized with a pair of classic white heels and, of course, some jewelry.

The wedding’s decor was rustic and beautiful, with artfully arranged flowers, blue and white plates and chandeliers completing what Upton referred to as a “greenhouse.” The model capped off her photo sharing with a wedding video, offering an even more intimate look at the gorgeous event, which was complete with a sparkling sendoff.

While the wedding was a spectacular affair, the couple actually almost missed their own nuptials due to the Astros’ advancement to the World Series.

“There’s only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans,” Verlander explained during a joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s not the World Series — it’s going to game seven of the World Series.”

Upton chimed in, “Guess where we went?”

As the model cheered on her husband during game seven, their guests were already across the pond celebrating.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’”

The couple followed their wedding with an equally magical honeymoon beginning in Puglia, Italy.

“Kate and I are doers, we want to experience towns and cities wherever we are,” Verlander explained to Us Weekly.

“We rented a car and drove to little towns,” he said. “We learned the history and experienced the food. It was a lot of fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris