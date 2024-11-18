Kate Upton Sparks Worries With ‘Emergency’ Question Posed to Fans

Kate Upton alarmed many of her fans and followers with an “emergency” request on social media. According to Us Weekly, Upton wrote an Instagram Story looking for some sort of legal advice for a pretty shocking situation.

“Truly asking … lawyers/judges/advocates/parents: A Dad, recently out of rehab is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter,” the model wrote. “He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway. Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?” she continued.

Upton had the feedback box open for answers, at least for a limited time. That said, what should be the answer to this situation? What if someone says they’re cool with it? What do you do in that situation? Also, no matter the answers, threatening to shoot a cab driver just seems lower than low.

The former Sports Illustrated phenom hasn’t elaborated or shared the answers, possibly because she’s too busy taking it to the cops. It’s not clear if this was a real situation or one of those hypothetical urban legends where a son is in a car wreck with an axe murderer in the back seat, and they can’t kill him because he’s their son, or how ever it goes.

Upton shares 5-year-old daughter Genevieve with husband and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander. None of this is about them, so that’s a relief to many. But some fans were concerned. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out or if it is ever brought up again.

You can currently stream Upton’s new Hulu reality series, Dress My Tour.