Kate Spade’s Official Cause of Death Revealed to Be Suicide by Hanging

Kate Spade died of suicide by hanging, New York City’s chief medical examiner confirmed Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced.

The fashion designer was found dead in her home on Tuesday at the age of 55 after hanging herself with a red scarf, police said. Her housekeeper reportedly discovered her body around 10:20 a.m. and called the police.

Spade leaves behind her husband, Andy Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Law enforcement originally suspected her death to be a suicide because of a note she reportedly left at the scene. The note, which was addressed to her daughter, implored the teenager not to feel guilty.

“Bea – I have always loved you,” the note allegedly read. “This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Her husband addressed the release of the note’s contents in a statement, dismissing the reports as “appalling.”

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he said.

“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.”

His emotional statement also included a tribute to his late wife.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” the statement read.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy continued. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

As Andy grieves, he has been attempting to avoid the press, requesting privacy for himself and his daughter.

On Thursday, hours before the cause of death was released, the former Kate Spade New York business partner was spotted leaving his house in a mouse mask.

Andy also confronted a reporter, asking, “Do you know the meaning of privacy?”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).