Kate Spade Suicide Note Reportedly Told Daughter She’s Not to Blame

Kate Spade left a note to her teenage daughter letting her know her suicide was “not her fault,” the Daily Mail reports. A housekeeper found Spade hanging by a scarf on her bedroom door around 10:20 Tuesday morning.

Spade, 55, reportedly left a note to her and husband Andy Spade’s daughter, Frances, 13. It was previously reported that she had left a suicide note, but authorities had not divulged the contents of the note.

Spade’s husband, Andy, is the brother of actor and comedian David Spade. Spade was the aunt of Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Andy Spade was reportedly home at their Park Avenue apartment when Kate Spade was found dead in her bedroom.

The New York Police Department told CBS News that Spade was found hanging from a scarf attached to a bedroom door knob.

Spade was Kate Brosnahan when she got her start as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine to make her own line of sleek and simple nylon handbags in the early ’90s. She and Andy Spade launched her first collection together, combining their names for the brand’s name — but the name became her own when they married in 1994.

The Spades stepped away from their business after selling it to Liz Claiborne, Inc., now called Kate Spade & Company. By then, the accessory line had expanded into a full-blown lifestyle brand consisting of clothing, bedding, fragrance and home goods.

Last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade Company for $2.4 billion. Kate Spade New York has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and more than 175 internationally.

After spending nearly a decade away from the industry to focus on family and philanthropy, Spade launched a new fashion line called Frances Valentine, even changing her surname to Valentine to match the brand.

Fans, friends and other celebrities have been mourning Spade’s death on social media Tuesday. Kate Spade New York issued its official statement Tuesday afternoon on her passing.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” read the statement posted to the company’s Twitter account. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

David Spade has yet to publicly react to his sister-in-law’s passing. Though he is generally very active on social media, his most recent post was made on Sunday evening. He was close with both Andy and Kate, who even appeared in a cameo appearance on David Spade’s Just Shoot Me!, where she played herself. The main cast sent her on zany tasks, running to and from the office of Blush magazine throughout her two episodes on the show. She also appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).