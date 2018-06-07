Text of Kate Spade Suicide Note Reportedly Leaks

Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday of an apparent suicide, with police stating the fashion designer left behind a note at the scene.

According to TMZ, the contents of that note have reportedly leaked, with Spade allegedly addressing the note to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

“Bea – I have always loved you,” the note allegedly read. “This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

CBS News confirmed that the note left by Spade was addressed to her daughter and told her it was not her fault. Spade’s daughter, Frances Beatrix, is the designer’s only child. Frances’ father is Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, who was home at the time of his wife’s death.

Kate was found housekeeping staff at around 10:20 a.m. hanging in her Park Avenue apartment. She was found with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob, and it is unclear how long she had been dead. The housekeeper who found Kate reportedly ran down to the main floor to tell the building’s superintendent, who cut the scarf and attempted CPR on the designer. Kate was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Police say the designer may have committed suicide due to money and marital problems, and her older sister, Reta Saffo, said in an email that she believes the 55-year-old suffered from bipolar disorder.

“It finally took its toll on her. A very tragic and sad ending to the life of a very colorful and delightful being,” Saffo wrote, adding that she “tried numerous times to get her help.”

Kate’s family said in a statement, “We are all devastated…we loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly.”

The designer became a hit in the fashion industry in the ’90s after founding the Kate Spade brand with her husband, which soon became known for its sleek, simple and colorful designs. The brand eventually branched out into clothing, shoes, accessories, home goods and more, with its product becoming staples in many women’s lives.

Kate sold the company in 2007, stepping away from the fashion world to focus on her daughter before launching a new brand, Frances Valentine, with her partners in 2016.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).