Kate Spade Wanted to Be Remembered as a ‘Great Friend’

Kate Spade wanted to be remembered as more than just a trailblazing fashion designer, mother and wife.

After the designer died by apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday, friends, family and fans alike have been celebrating her legacy on social media.

Spade’s brother-in-law, actor David Spade, shared photos of him and Kate on Tuesday evening, calling her “so sharp and quick on her feet,” and praising her ability to “make me laugh so hard.”

Kate’s niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, also shared a video of her aunt dancing with her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, in what looked like a joy-filled moment.

It’s these moments with the people she loved that Kate wanted to remember, she revealed in a 2002 interview with Glamour, after she was honored with a Women of the Year award.

“If you’re as honest and fair as you can be, not only in business but in life, things will work out,” she told the publication. “I hope that people remember me not just as a good businesswoman but as a great friend — and a heck of a lot of fun.”

She reiterated her sentiments during her acceptance speech at the ceremony, which Glamour shared once again on Tuesday. During the speech, the designer thanked her husband and everyone else that worked so hard to guarantee the brand’s success.

“I first want to thank Julie [Bowen, who presented her award], so much, and Glamour Magazine, not just for the award but honestly all of the support that they’ve shown to our company since we started. Big thanks to everyone in my company who I wish was standing next to me cause they’re as deserving as I am of this award. And most in particular, to my husband and I promise if he was a woman I would drag him up here but I won’t embarrass you, Andy,” she said.

The ceremony honored Kate’s eye for whimsy and her creative outlook on femininity. In a tribute to the designer that was played before her speech in the video, Leonard Lauder, the chairman of Esteé Lauder, which first launched her fragrance line, opened up about how she was able to find such success as a businesswoman and friend.. “She’s good business woman, and if she knows what women want, we want to be with her,” he said.

Bowen, who presented her with the award in 2002, shared a photo of the two from the ceremony after news of the fashion icon’s death broke.

“I was lucky enough to introduce Kate at the Glamour Awards years ago,” she captioned the photo. “It was incredibly meaningful to be asked by someone whom i admired as a business woman, style icon and whip-smart wit. My heart goes out to her entire hilarious, creative and loving family.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: James Devaney / Getty