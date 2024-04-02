Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Video Was Flagged With Editor's Note, Here's Why

The royal family can't catch a break. Kate Middleton recently ended the mysteries surrounding her whereabouts by posting a video on Kensington Palace's official social media accounts. In the video, she explained that she stepped back from her public duties as she was diagnosed with cancer. Now, this video has sparked renewed scrutiny after it was flagged with an editor's note.

According to E! News, Getty Images added an editor's note to the post that reads, "This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy." While this note may spark even more scrutiny of the royal family's actions, it does seem that it may be par for the course for the media agency. Getty Images explained that it "includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations."

This isn't the first time that concerns have been brought up about the Princess of Wales' video. Kensington Palace has stayed mum on these new conspiracy theories, but BBC Studios did confirm that Middleton filmed the video in Windsor the week that it was posted.

The video in question was released on March 22. In it, Middleton explained that after undergoing "major abdominal surgery" in January, her medical team discovered that "cancer had been present." As a result, she shared that she will be undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and that she is "in the early stages of that treatment."

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she continued. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful." Middleton added, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

This news came amid a difficult time for the royal family. In addition to Middleton, King Charles III was also recently diagnosed with cancer. The king shared his the news about own diagnosis in February, weeks after he also underwent surgery in London.