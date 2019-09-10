Kate Middleton Has Twitter Talking About Her Hair Right Now

Social media has been thrown into a tizzy over Kate Middleton‘s hair. When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alongside husband Prince William on Thursday, Sept. 5 to drop Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, the royal debuted a brand new fall-ready hairstyle – a lighter, bouncier, and straight ‘do.

The new ‘do, a change from her typically longer, darker, and wavier locks, sparked plenty of talk on social media, with fans of the British Royal Family loving the change.

“Kate Middleton’s hair this morning is the ultimate goal,” one person wrote in response to the new style.

“Kate Middleton is a queen doesn’t even need the title but how unreal does she look with her new hair and tan,” another commented. “Beautiful.”

“Kate Middleton’s new hair is fantastic!” a third joined the throngs of people commented on the royal’s new look.

“Random thought of the day: I want to be Kate Middleton’s hair,” another wrote their aspiration on Twitter.

“MAMA KATE WITH THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL SLAY,” a fifth commented. “COME ON HAIR!!!”

The new hairstyle comes as part of a much larger style overhaul. A royal source told PEOPLE in July that the duchess was attempting to “freshen up” her look by trying new brands and looks.

“Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” the source said. “She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked!”

It seems that as part of that style overhaul, Middleton is looking to the past for inspiration. On the same day that she debuted her lighter locks, she also stepped out in an ensemble that seemed to channel her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Wearing a red floral Michael Kors dress belted at the waist, the garment closely resembled the very dress that the late princess had been photographed in when leaving St. Mary’s Hospital after visiting a friend during the summer of 1992.

Prior to that occurrence, Middleton had channeled her late mother-in-law on several occasions, including when she stepped out on the steps of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing after welcoming her third child, son Prince Louis, in April of 2018, wearing a Jenny Packham dress similar to the dress Princess Diana had worn when she introduced Prince Harry to the world in 1984.