Kate Middleton Sends Personal Message After Missing Major Royal Event

The future queen raised a few eyebrows with the message, but it comes amid an emotional time.

Kate Middleton had to pen a personal apology to Irish Guards ahead of the annual Trooping the Colour. The Princess of Wales was announced as not attending the traditional event due to her ongoing cancer treatment. Ahead of the Colonel's Review, where Middleton would have taken the salute as Colonel of the Irish Guards, she sent along a letter apologizing for her absence.

"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment," Middleton wrote in the letter. "I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

"Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," she continued. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

Middleton closed out her letter with the motto for the Irish Guards, "Quis Separabit." She also called herself "Colonel Catherine" in the sign-off, which really adds to the touching moment.

"The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning," the guard added on social media with photos of the letter. "We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit."

The latest on Middleton's health came from Prince William a few days before the apology letter. While at a D-Day ceremony in Portsmouth, he told a 100-year-old World War II veteran that she was "getting better" and would have loved to attend the event.