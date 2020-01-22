Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt ‘Isolated’ as a New Mother

Kate Middleton may make parenting look flawless, but the mom-of-three is now confessing she actually felt very “isolated” as a mom when she first gave birth to she and Prince William‘s first-born, Prince George. While speaking with a group of workers from the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales to promote her new groundbreaking survey on the early years of kids’ lives, she mentioned how alone she felt. Middleton didn’t have any family around and at the time when she gave birth to her son, and William was stationed with the Royal Air Force, which caused him to work night shifts.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” she started the conversation. “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in them middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had a center like this.”

What makes this center so special is that it provides the support parents need when raising kids, as well as, helps them sign their children up for kindergarten.

“I see amazing work you’re doing here in so many areas,” she noticed. “It’s just bringing it to light. The critical work you’re doing has a massive social — and economic — impact later down the years.”

Those who welcomed the Duchess of Cambridge complimented her on her sweet presence. They noticed how she crouched down to speak to the kids on their level, played with a few babies and even joined a few of the kids in the play huts called Cath’s Cottage to play with the center’s guinea pigs.

“They are so happy in there,” Middleton said. “It’s like their own little world.”

Her primary reason for starting this survey in the first place was to provide parents the help they needed because she remembers how she felt as a first-time mom. Her 24 hour tour was started to help raise awareness about the early development of children.

She told some of the workers, “That’s why I wanted to do the survey. Unless parents are supported, it makes the job that much harder,” after someone told her they are doing their best to address the concerns many parents have when it comes to the questions of raising their children “this way or that way.”

One of the class teachers told PEOPLE, “She was really lovely, interested in the children” complimenting Middleton. “She got down to their level to speak to them in an age appropriate way. She was really friendly.”

Turns out, one of the teachers jokingly offered Middleton a job at the center after she witness the 38-year-old wiping of the kids’ hands off.