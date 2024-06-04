Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Leaning on 'New Inner Circle' Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton is getting lots of support right now. OK Magazine reports that, as she goes through treatment for cancer, the British Royal and her husband, Prince William, are leaning on a "new inner circle," including William's cousin Peter Phillips and cousin-in-law Mike Tindall, who is married to William's cousin Zara Phillips.

Interestingly, Tindall has been described as a "replacement" brother for William, who currently does not have a close relationship with his own brother, Prince Harry. This, a source says, is part of why the Duke and Duchess of Wales have been seeking new support. "When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family too," said Royal expert Jennie Bond.

"Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer. This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family," Bond continued. "His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on."

"And so I'm really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips. Peter is incredibly down to earth, solid and has been there for both William and Harry in good and bad times," Bond went on to say. "He formed a physical bridge between them when Harry came back for their grandfather's funeral as he walked between the brothers – as if to keep the peace."

Bond then added, "It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party... along with William's other 'replacement' brother, Mike Tindall. I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William's inner circle."

"People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough. I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King," Bond also explained. "He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy." Bond then concluded, "I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."