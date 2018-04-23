Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal First Photo of Royal Baby

Our first glance at the royal baby is here! Hours days after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child and second son, who has yet to be named, the couple posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing in the first photos of the newest addition to the Royal Family.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Baby number three made his arrival Monday, April 23 at 11:01 a.m. London time in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, as is tradition with the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancies. Both of the new prince’s siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were born in the Lindo Wing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that Middleton has given birth to a health baby boy.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

While the Duke and Duchess had not revealed the sex of their baby prior to the birth, Prince William seemed to have a bit of a slip-up earlier this month when he was celebrating his soccer team Aston Villa’s win against rivals Cardiff City.

The game’s winning goal was scored by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and William told fans, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” the Mirror reports.

The royal then paused, reportedly adding, “…or Jackie.”

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, Prince William, 35, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.

The birth came just two days after Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday and just under one month ahead of the next highly anticipated royal event, with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. William, George and Charlotte are all reported to be taking part in the wedding, while Middleton will likely simply attend, as she has just given birth.