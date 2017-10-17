Kate Middleton’s Due Date Revealed

Kate Middleton is currently expecting her third child with husband Prince William, and the royal family’s new addition will arrive in April, Kensington Palace confirmed on Twitter Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” the statement reads.

The royal couple is already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The palace first announced Middleton’s pregnancy in September, sharing that like her previous pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare and severe form of morning sickness. Hyperemesis gravidarum can cause severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration, and has caused Middleton to miss multiple appearances including Prince George’s first day of school.

The Duchess recently made her first public appearance since her pregnancy was announced, attending a reception for World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace. On Monday, Middleton joined her husband and Prince Harry as the trio spent some time with the storybook character Paddington Bear at London’s Paddington train station, People reports.

Middleton is still battling hyperemesis gravidarum and was not expected to attend the event, but surprised onlookers with her cheery attitude as she danced with the cuddly bear. The event also included children from multiple charities the royals support.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KensingtonRoyal