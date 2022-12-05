Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana by Recreating Classic Look

Kate Middleton pulled out all of the stops for her last day on her Boston trip. As WCVB News noted, Middleton wore a gorgeous green ensemble to attend the Earthshot Prize awards alongside her husband, Prince William. The Princess of Wales accessorized her outfit with a classic piece that was once worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Middleton and William's appearance at the event marked their last outing during their three-day Boston excursion, which also saw the pair attending a Boston Celtics game and meeting with President Joe Biden.

Middleton was very much on theme with her attire for the Earthshot Prize awards, which has been referred to as "Oscars for climate change." She wore a bright green Solace London dress. According to PEOPLE, the frock was rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. While she stunned in the outfit, it's how she accessorized it that really has people talking. Middleton wore a diamond and emerald choker that Diana frequently wore when she attended events. PEOPLE pointed out that this choker is the very piece of jewelry that Diana famously wore as a headband when she went on a tour of Australia in 1985 alongside her then-husband, Prince Charles.

The choker that The Princess of Wales is wearing belonged to Princess Diana and was a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth.



It holds special meaning of two important ladies in Prince William’s life on such an important night for him 🥹💚#EarthshotBoston2022 #EarthShotPrize pic.twitter.com/Jog22giBC1 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) December 2, 2022

The emerald choker may have been famously worn by Diana and, now, Middleton, but it has its roots in royal history. The Court Jeweller reported that the piece of jewelry dates back to the reign of King George V. It was eventually presented to the king's wife, Queen Mary, in 1911 during the Delhi Durbar.

The Earthshot Prize awards took place on Friday evening in Boston, MA. The awards ceremony was created by William himself in 2020. The new Prince of Wales created the Earthshot Prize awards in order to inspire some optimism regarding environmental efforts as the world continues to address climate change. He and Middleton were reportedly "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell."

In addition to the two royals, the awards ceremony also saw many other celebrities in attendance. David Beckham, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley were all on hand for the event, per CNN. Annie Lennox, siblings Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding all performed during the show. As previously mentioned, this marked the Prince and Princess of Wales' last event in Boston, capping off their first overseas visit in their new roles.