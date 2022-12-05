Prince William and Kate Middleton Trolled With Boos, 'USA' Chants During Boston Celtics Game

Prince William and Kate Middleton held several public events in Boston leading up to the Earthshot Prize Award, but they didn't make a great impression at the Boston Celtics game. Few in the crowd knew the Prince and Princess of Wales would be watching the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat at TD Garden in Downtown Boston until they arrived at the event. Upon arrival, the couple took their seats and stood for the national anthem. Their appearance on the Jumbatron was met with cheers and boos alongside chants of "USA." ITV News royal correspondent Chris Ship reported that when William and Kate appeared on the big screen, there were cheers and "some boos along with chants of 'USA, USA.'" He also tweeted, "Some say it was expected at the Boston team @celtics with such strong Irish roots. But, still, not something the Royals get very often."

It's the royal couple's first trip to the United States since 2014, but it comes at a controversial time. A few days before the couple's trip, Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey stepped down from her royal post after racially harassing Sista Space director Ngozi Fulani during a reception hosted by Queen (Consort) Camilla. The royal family came under heavy scrutiny after Ngozi Fulani's social media posting about Hussey asking her where she was really from after she said she was British. A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement saying, "I want to address the story relating to a guest attending a reception at Buckingham Palace last night. This is a matter for Buckingham Palace, but as the Prince of Wales spokesperson, I appreciate you're all here and understand you'll want to ask about it. So let me address it head on. I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

During the royals' three-day trip to Boston, William will receive the Earthshot Prize on Friday afternoon at the MGM Music Hall. In addition to attending events and hearing about work done by organizations to help young people and families, the trip will be devoted to Earthshot, according to royal aides. The two are making their first overseas trip since Queen Elizabeth II's death, which is their first as a couple since they were publicly criticized for their travels to the Caribbean last March. In 2014, the royal family enjoyed largely positive media coverage, and Kate was pregnant with Charlotte when they last visited the U.S. Since then, Prince Andrew's scandal has caused significant controversy for the crown, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure has raised questions about the monarchy's future.