Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside Royal Family Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton stepped out with her family for a rare appearance on the Balmoral Estate amid her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, 42, was photographed attending a morning service at Crathie Church on Sunday, Aug. 25, joined by husband Prince William and their oldest child, son Prince George.

The photos show Kate looking chic in a light brown patterned trench and brown felt hat adorned with a feather detail, while William, 42, opted for a classic navy suit. Accompanying the Prince and Princess of Wales for the day were King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who brought along their son James Wessex.

(Photo: Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 on July 14, 2024. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sunday's outing marked Kate's first public appearance in over a month amid her time away from the spotlight being treated for cancer. The royal announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, sharing an update on her health with the public in June.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Princess Kate shared at the time. "On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."

(Photo: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. - Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images)

As she takes time for treatment and healing, Kate has only made two public appearances this year – one in June at Trooping the Colour and another in July at Wimbledon. No official return to public duties has been announced for the royal.

Kate and William have been spending plenty of time together this summer, as the royal family typically takes a break from many of their public duties to spend time together privately. In August, the family traditionally gathers together at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

William's return to his public duties has been set, as Kensington Palace announced last week that the Prince of Wales will make an appearance at the Homelessness: Reframed exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Sept. 5. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Prince's Homewards program, which he launched in conjunction with the Royal Foundation in June 2023 to combat homelessness, the Saatchi Gallery and the Eleven Eleven Foundation.