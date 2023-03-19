Kate Middleton Just Shared the Cutest Mother's Day Photo With Her Kids

Over in the United Kingdom, the royal family is celebrating Mother's Day. To mark the special occasion, Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo of herself and her three children. This also marks Kate's first Mother's Day as the Princess of Wales.

The official Instagram account for Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their family shared a lovely photo taken by photographer Matt Porteous. In the snap, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all pose in a tree while flashing bright smiles. Alongside the sweet photo, the account wrote, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

Based on the comments under the post, fans couldn't get enough of the royal family's new photo. One individual wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the Princess of Wales!!" Another person joked, "Now that's what you call a family tree." Porteous even commented on the photo with two red heart emojis.

As previously stated, this is Kate's first Mother's Day as the Princess of Wales. She inherited the title when William became the Prince of Wales and the direct heir to the British throne. This change occurred in September upon the death of Queen Elizabeth III and the subsequent ascension of her eldest son and William's father, King Charles III, to the throne. Even though they were styled as the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, the change wasn't made official until this past February when the United Kingdom's official public record, The Gazette, published a new "Letters Patent" from King Charles.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, Letters Patent are described as "an open document from the Sovereign, which can be used to express the Sovereign's will, for example to confer an office or create a new peerage." Charles' latest Letters Patent read, "In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER."