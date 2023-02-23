Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Their Kids to Major TV Show's Set

royakPrince William and wife Kate Middleton were reportedly given a private late-night tour of the set of Prime Video's hit show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The 40-year-old Prince of Wales, who has long been reported to be a massive fan of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the 41-year-old Princess of Wales, took their older children – 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte – to meet the cast of The Rings of Power on their Friday night tour, reports The Sun.

The four reportedly arrived with their security in tow at a forest in Buttersteep Rise, in Ascot, where the show was being filmed. "William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance," a source told the outlet. "They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set. It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out." While Prince Louis "stayed at home as it was a bit late in the evening" for the 4-year-old, it was a "very low-key" visit that was a "huge honor for the cast, too."

The set visit came just two days before Middleton went viral for giving her husband a cheeky pat on the butt Sunday as the two walked the BAFTAs red carpet for the first time in two years since they had made an appearance at the British awards show. For their red carpet return, Middleton wore a stunning one-shouldered white evening gown by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with long black evening gloves. The gown is the same one she wore to the BAFTAs in 2019 but had been restyled thanks to the gloves and a pair of floral earrings. Prince William, meanwhile, sported a classic black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and bowtie.

The BAFTAs were one of the first high-profile events the couple has attended since William's brother, Prince Harry, came out with his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he painted his relationship with his brother in a shocking light, claiming the elder royal physically attacked him in 2019 over an argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Neither Wiliam nor Middleton have addressed the allegations made in the tell-all autobiography.