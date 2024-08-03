Kate Middleton's High-Profile Parade Appearance Took a Toll on Her, Expert Says

Kate Middleton's appearance earlier this summer at Trooping the Colour took a "toll" on her, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl in an Entertainment Tonight interview. When Princess Catherine appeared at the June 15 event, which is the royal celebration tied to the reigning monarch's birthday, she had to do all she could to keep up appearances for the public — despite her health struggles as she recovers from cancer.

"The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her — she's sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she's paddling quite frantically," Nicholl told the outlet in wake of the event. "I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday's appearance."

"She was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment where she was watching the parade... and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That's just a bit of an acknowledgment that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment."

Nicholl, who also has contributed to Today and Vanity Fair, went on to add, "I think a day like (that) Saturday, where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll. I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don't think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That's going to take some recovery from."

Middleton had broken the news of her return to the public eye just before the appearance in a message shared to the public. She updated her health status amid cancer treatment and asked for "patience" as she continued to gauge what she was comfortable doing in terms of royal duties.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Princess Catherine wrote at the time. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."