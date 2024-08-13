Prince William 'Disgusted' About Prince Harry's Upcoming Inheritance Windfall, Report Claims

Prince William is furious about Prince Harry's massive inheritance gift coming up, according to sources who spoke to reporters for Closer. When Prince Harry turns 40, he will receive £7 million from a trust fund arranged by his late great-grandmother. Insiders said that Prince William does not want to see this money go to his brother, especially since Prince Harry has been critical of the royal family.

Prince Harry turns 40 on Sept. 15, and his payout equates to over $9 million in the U.S. It comes from the £70 million fortune left behind by "The Queen Mother," Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. She established this trust fund in 1994 for her great-grandchildren, reasoning that her immediate descendants were doing well financially, and wouldn't need the money for some time. This trust fund was already a source of tension since it favored Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Queen Mother mandated that the bulk of this trust fund go to Prince Harry to "compensate" him "for not becoming sovereign." The first payout from this trust came at age 21, and another huge portion comes at age 40. A portion of the money also goes to the princes' cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl James Mountbatten-Windsor, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

"William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it," said Closer's sources. "There's nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday. William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation."

"William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-Granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," they went on. They noted that Prince Harry's characterization of the royal family in his memoir and interviews really hurt the heir, saying: "As far as William's concerned, the fact that Harry is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all, not to mention the stress he caused towards the end of Queen Elizabeth's life, is just wrong on so many levels. He can't block Harry's inheritance, nor is he going to try to, but that doesn't mean he can't sound off and make his feelings known."