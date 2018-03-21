Kate Middleton Shows off Baby Bump in Spring-Ready Ensemble

Kate Middleton is currently expecting her third child, and the Duchess of Cambridge gave fans another look at her baby bump during an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation on Wednesday.

The royal, who is currently eight months along, looked ready for spring in a mint green shift dress and matching coat by Jenny Packham. The coat closed with a bow at Middleton’s neck and flowed open to show off a glimpse of the Duchess’ adorable bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Middleton accessorized the springtime ensemble with tan suede Gianvito Rossi heels, Kiki McDonough green amethyst drop earrings and a nude Loeffler Randall clutch.

Middleton’s bright look saw the Duchess don a new shade of green, as the royal had worn a deep green winter coat with black fur trim just days before during a trip to honor the Irish Guards for St. Patrick’s Day.

Kensington Palace shared on Twitter that the mom of two hosted a symposium on early intervention, bringing together academics, practitioners and charities to better support the wellbeing of young children. The event brought together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to discuss perinatal, maternal and infant mental health; parenting support; and resources for schools.

“I really feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention,” Middleton said in her speech. “Providing children in their earliest years with social and emotional security builds strong foundations which last a lifetime.”

Middleton has long been an advocate for mental health, as well as husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The day marked one of the Duchess’ final engagements before welcoming her royal arrival, who will join big siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The 36-year-old is due in April, just over one month before Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19.

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang