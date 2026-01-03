Kate Middleton and Daughter Princess Charlotte Duet Together at Special Christmas Service

It was a special Christmas for the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton hosted her fifth annual Christmas Carol service on Dec. 5, and she did a surprise duet with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

According to PEOPLE, the service, which took place at Westminster Abbey and aired on the UK’s ITV on Dec. 24 at 2:25 p.m. ET, included a special duet by the mother-and-daughter duo on the piano. The Princesses of Wales played “Holm Sound” by Erland Cooper. Along with Middleton and Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince William, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7, also attended the service.

“At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways,” Middleton said in a clip posted on Instagram. “Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong.”

The performance was pretty special, as other members of the royal family attended the service, including Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, as well as Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thevenet. Kensington Palace teased the duet on Instagram prior to the concert airing, with a short clip of the duet alongside the caption, “A special duet…” And it was certainly as memorable as ever.

Princess Catherine revealed her hidden talent for playing the piano in 2021 during her first “Together at Christmas” carol service, where she accompanied Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker on the keys for a rendition of his song, “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” As for Princess Charlotte, Middleton revealed in 2023 that her daughter was pursuing piano while attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She spoke to pianist Lang Lang at the annual event about Princess Charlotte pursuing piano, per Hello! magazine. “We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good,” said the pianist. “Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte, ‘Hey, look, if you practice a lot, you can be like him.’”