Kate Hudson Posts Topless Photo for Pride Day

Kate Hudson celebrated Pride Day with a topless photo and rainbow pants.

Kate Hudson is feeling the love, both from boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her little one on the way, and she took time out of her Greece vacation to celebrate love on Pride Day this past Sunday.

“Happy Pride,” Hudson, 39, captioned the throwback image, which shows a pre-pregnancy Hudson standing topless in front of a window with stiletto heels and colorful rainbow pants. “Been holding onto this pic all year,” she continued, adding several rainbow emojis.

Noticeably missing from the image is Hudson’s pixie cut and ever-growing baby bump, which she has candidly been showcasing on Instagram and, most recently, while vacationing with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Greece.

The couple, who made their relationship official while walking the red carpet during the May 2017 premiere of Snatched, announced that they were expecting in April.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned a video of her gender reveal party.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

The couple had reportedly had babies on their mind since the start of their relationship, with Hudson just knowing that “she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen.” She was reportedly hoping for a baby girl with Fujikawa, who is allegedly a natural with kids despite not currently having any of his own.

Hudson, who shares son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy, has been keeping in shape during her pregnancy, recently posting snaps of herself working out with 4-year-old niece Rio Laura.

The little girl will be Hudson’s third child and Fujikawa’s first. Her due date is reportedly sometime in August.