Kate Hudson Posts Her Exact Weight on Instagram, But Remains Unimpressed

Kate Hudson is getting candid about her post-baby weight loss and post-holiday weight gain. Just after New Year’s Day, the actress and mom-of-three took to her Instagram Story to reveal to her 11 million followers that she is not at her “ideal weight” following the days of impressive feasts.

“It’s January 2, 2020. I got on the scale. I wasn’t impressed,” the Fabletics creator, 40, dressed in grey pajamas and holding a coffee mug, said in the video, according to Us Weekly. “But that’s OK because I know how to do this, know what I mean? I was thinking that I know how much everybody likes following people’s routines so I thought that I would … simply show you what I do just to stay on track.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hudson went on to document her healthy habits, which includes “a little celery juice” and “black coffee” before sweet potato lunch, alongside “shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic.”

Later, Hudson shared a photo of herself standing on the scale, which read 135.9.

“So post holiday I’m basically 136,” she captioned the snapshot. “I always round up! Ideal weight for me [is] 125. 10 to go. I’m gonna say 3-5 pounds is mostly water and I’m a muscle frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean. Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!”

The Almost Famous actress and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child, daughter Rani Rose, together in October. Hudson also has 15-year-old son Ryder Robinson from her relationship with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy from her relationship with Matt Bellamy.

Less than a month after giving birth, Hudson opened up about her post-baby fitness goals, revealing that she was “looking to shed 25 lbs.” She later revealed that it took her six months to hit that goal.

“I’m a couple [pounds] from goal weight,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. … PS I ain’t done yet!”

Hudson is also an ambassador for Weight Watchers, which she has credited with helping her lose weight, praising the program for being “a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness.”