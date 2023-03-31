Kate Hudson Defends Mom Goldie Hawn Over 'Difficult' Label She's Had Through Career

Kate Hudson refuses to allow her mother, Goldie Hawn, to be called "difficult" or "complicated" because of her work methods and now allowing herself to be walked over. Instead, the Bride Wars actress says her mom, 77, is "determined" and works hard to get things right. "She decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to go f--- themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn't happening at the time," Hudson told Kelly Ripa on Tuesday on her SiriusXM Let's Talk Off Camera podcast about her legendary acting mama. The reference was made after Ripa noted that Hawn grew up in Hollywood in a "totally different time" when actresses were viewed as mere pawns. "She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view," Hudson added.

Hudson said she remembered recently speaking to a man who had worked with her mom and called "challenging" to work with on a set. But she wouldn't adopt that mentality about her mother.

"I remember thinking, 'You know, that's funny, but was she right about what you thought was her being difficult?'" Hudson said after Ripa explained that women are often labeled as "difficult" for having an opinion. "And he was like, 'Oh, yeah, I mean, she was definitely right. The whole script needed a complete rewrite.'"

Hudson added, "She really was just trying to say, 'Hey, guys, we should probably re-look at the script.' … And that is considered complicated, especially in the '70s and '80s in Hollywood."

She later praised her mom for her "strength" and "conviction," noting, "She's so determined. I mean she's really unbelievable."

The two continued to discuss double standards for men and women in Hollywood. Though it's years later, Hudson can relate to her mom's struggles as it's still a male-dominated industry, at least behind the scenes, and pay equity remains an issue.