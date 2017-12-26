Kate Hudson Shares ‘Go-To’ Christmas Carols and Cookies

The holidays may be winding down, but things are still feeling festive thanks to social media and the plethora of Christmas posts gracing our feeds. These from Kate Hudson combine two of the best traditions — carols and cookies.

The 38-year-old first shared a video of herself baking cookies in the kitchen, mixing the dough and placing it onto sheets before popping it into the oven.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She set the clip to an Elvis Presley Christmas tune, writing that she was trying out a gluten-free version of her Molten Chocolate Cookie recipe, which can be found in her book, Pretty Fun.

On Christmas Eve, Hudson shared a set of videos of herself singing Christmas carols, with the star accompanied by musician and producer David Foster on the piano.

“Upgrade on my ‘go to’ Christmas Carols when you got @davidfoster on the piano,” she wrote. “Merry Christmas Eve! Hope your day and night is filled with love, laughter and music.”

In the videos, Hudson sang a pair of classics, belting out “White Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The clips showcase the actress’ gorgeous voice, with Hudson soaring to the high notes in the third clip as her company applauds her.

She previously got into the holiday spirit with a picture of herself and her sons, Ryder and Bingham, posing in front of a Christmas tree, although it seems the actress was a bit more excited to be there than her boys, who were laying on the ground.

“My kids interpretation of a ‘nice pic’ in front of the tree…,” Hudson captioned the funny moment.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com