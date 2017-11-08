Kate Hudson Reveals Whether or Not She Dated Brad Pitt

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last fall, Kate Hudson was reported to be the new love interest in the actor’s life.

Despite sources insisting the rumors were false, news of the celebrity couple keep swirling, leading fans to wonder if a “Brate” relationship was the real deal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hudson set the record straight Tuesday, though, revealing to Andy Cohen that she and Pitt never crossed the line of friendship.

Up Next: Angelina Jolie Opens up About Divorce From Brad Pitt, Says She ‘Doesn’t Enjoy Being Single’

“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” the actress said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “There’s nothing true to that.”

“As a matter of fact, I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years,” she added.

But rather than get upset at tabloid reports that she and Pitt were cuddling up, Hudson admitted there would be worse people to be allegedly dating.

“It was kind of an awesome rumor,” she laughed. “I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’ “

Though Pitt is still single, Hudson isn’t on the market to give the rumored romance a real shot. She’s been dating musician Danny Fujikawa, who was a guitarist for the now separated band Chief, and has since co-founded Lightwave Records.

Hudson has quite the track record with rocker guys, despite her denial that she’s only attracted to musical talents. She was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and was engaged to Muse member Matt Bellamy.

“I’ve only dated two,” Hudson sharply replied to a caller who asked if she only had a thing for rock stars. “I just happen to have children with them.”

The actress shares 13-year-old son Ryder with Robinson and 6-year-old Bingham with Bellamy.

“I’m musical, so I obviously like musical people,” she insisted, but added that her men “don’t have to be.”

Hudson and Fujikawa have been spotted together since the top of the year, when they were photographed making out in the streets of New York.

“I’ve known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now — well, last December, where we just sort of looked at each other and went, ‘Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you,’ ” Hudson told E! News of her most recent romance. “And the rest is history.”